Latin Media Corp To Distribute GMA Worldwide Dramas In LATAM

GMA Worldwide, the distribution arm of GMA Network, secured a new partnership with Latin Media Corporation.

As part of the recent agreement that was confirmed during the 2019 edition of the Asia TV Forum, LMC will distribute three GMA dramas across Latin America. LMC acquired the rights to suspenseful drama The Gift (pictured), and two crime dramas, For Love Or Money and The Silent Thief.