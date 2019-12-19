ABS-CBN Premieres Films on Vietnam’s K+ Channel

ABS-CBN announced it will premiere its box-office hits in Vietnam via the pay-TV channel K+, which is owned by VTV and Canal+.

Starring Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, the romantic film I Love You, Hater (pictured) will debut on December 25 on the Vietnamese channel. The movie revolves around Garcia and Barretto’s characters as they compete to become a personal assistant to a wealthy businesswoman. Earlier this year in September, K+ picked up the ABS-CBN film The Hows of Us and Love You To The Stars And Back.

ABS-CBN’s content is represented by ABS-CBN International Distribution, which brings quality Filipino programming to over 50 worldwide territories.