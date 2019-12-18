Up The Ladder: Warner Bros. International TV Distribution

Warner Bros. International Television Distribution promoted Jae H. Chang to senior vice president of South East Asia and Korea Sales.

Chang has overseen television sales in Korea for the last 12 years. With his promotion, Chang will relocate to Singapore. He joined the company in 2008 as director of Sales. Prior to WBITD, he served at CJ Entertainment and Media.

Jeffrey Schlesinger, president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution, said, “During Jae’s 12 years with our company, he has done a great job building our business in Korea and Asia. With this move to Singapore, he will be closer to our clients and located with our colleagues from WarnerMedia Entertainment-enabling us to better align our networks and content licensing business.”