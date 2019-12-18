Lionsgate Inks Deal With Airtel For Lionsgate Play In India

Lionsgate, Starzplay, and India’s Airtel have entered a strategic partnership to launch Lionsgate Play in India.

Airtel customers will be able to access Lionsgate’s feature film content through the Airtel Xstream app and web platforms. Lionsgate Play offers blockbuster franchises such as Hunger Games and the Twilight Saga, along with recent titles including American Assassin, Robin Hood, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and much more.

Rohit Jain, managing director of Lionsgate Play South Asia, commented, “The partnership with Airtel is a great opportunity to expand the Lionsgate Play premium offering with a best-in-class partner, a vast feature film library and a compelling user experience for our customers. Telcos play a huge role in increasing the availability of premium content on digital platforms, and we’re proud to join forces with a partner like Airtel that combines enormous reach, a powerful brand and unparalleled distribution expertise. This is another major step forward in bringing an exciting and unique content experience to our Indian audience.”