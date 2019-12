Kanal D Airs ‘Hekimoglu’

Kanal D premiered the new premium drama Hekimoglu last night.

Produced by Karga Seven Pictures Turkey, the drama is the local adaptation of the U.S. scripted series House M.D. Written by Banu Kiremitci Bozkurt and directed by Hülya Gezer, the series stars Timuçin Esen, Okan Yalabık, Ebru Özkan, Kaan Yıldırım, Damla Colbay and Aytac Sasmaz. Executive producers include Ömer Özgüner and Ümmü Burhan from Karga Seven.