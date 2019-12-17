Up The Ladder: WildBrain Spark

WildBrain Spark brought on Clare Bennett to serve in the newly created position of head of Paid Media.

Bennett will collaborate with the company’s partners to boost paid media across platforms. She will also work with WildBrain Spark’s marketing and commercial teams to support the company’s own brands and IP. Prior to joining WildBrain Spark, Bennett served as group account director at 360i Europe.

Jon Gisby, managing director of WildBrain Spark, stated, “Clare brings an abundance of experience in planning and delivering global paid media campaigns to build awareness and engagement with brands. We look forward to her working with our partners to meet their business goals and maximize the value of their content and IP.”