Berlinale Shares Initial Selection For 2020 Programming Tracks

The Berlinale revealed initial lineups for programming tracks at the 70th edition.

The Berlinale will not feature an out-of-competition track and instead will showcase those films as part of Berlinale Special Gala. Matteo Garone’s Pinocchio will premiere as part of the Berlinale Special Gala. The Perspektive Deutsches Kino track will screen Eliza Petkova’s A Fish Swimming Upside Down, Natalija Yefimkina’s Garage People, Barbara Ott’s Kids Run, and Janna Ji Wonders’ Walchensee Forever.

The Panorama section will highlight 18 projects, including Kitty Green’s The Assistant and Visar Morina’s Exile, among others. Find lists for further confirmed works at the Berlinale online.