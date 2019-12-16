Telemundo Shares ‘Operación Pacífico’ Featurette

Telemundo will premiere a new series Operación Pacífico in early 2020.

A featurette trailer was released in support of the super series. Produced by Telemundo Global Studios and Fox Telecolombia, Operación Pacífico follows a fearless captain of the Secret Intelligence Unit as she risks her career in order to capture the drug trafficker known as El Guapo.

The cast includes Majida Issa, Mark Tacher, Klemen Novak, Julio Bracho, and Shany Nadan. The series will be available live on the network and on the Telemundo app.