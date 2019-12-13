CAKE Inks Deal With CITV For ‘Mighty Mike’

Kids’ entertainment company CAKE secured an agreement with CITV for Mighty Mike.

Produced by TeamTO with Canada’s Digital Dimension, the slapstick comedy follows a refined pug named Mike who is dragged into adventures by furry intruders. As part of the deal, CITV will premiere Mighty Mike in the U.K. starting January 6, 2020. CAKE oversees distribution for the series in international territories, excluding France, Germany, and China.

Ed Galton, CCO and managing director at CAKE, commented, “CITV is the latest in a long line of key partnerships on Mighty Mike, which is a testament to the series’ strong caliber and universal appeal.”