APC Kids Lines Up Sales For ‘Little Tiaras’

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment division of APC Studios, secured its first sales deals for the animated series Little Tiaras.

Produced by MeInitsa Animation Studios, CTC Media’s new 3D animated series features five princesses who come from faraway lands to learn wizardry on the island of Wondermont. The free-to-air rights for seasons one and two have been acquired by Noga for The Children Channel in Israel, TVP for TVP ABC in Poland, and All Media for Kanal 2 in Latvia.

Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids, said, “Following our strong launch at MIPCOM this year, we’re excited to have inked our first wave of international deals for Little Tiaras. The show’s focus on friendship, teamwork and empowerment gives it strong universal appeal and we look forward to continuing this adventure with CTC as we introduce girls around the world to this magical new series.”