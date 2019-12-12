Quintus Signs Sales Deals For Maximus Film Content

Berlin-based Quintus Media closed several sales deals for content coming from Maximus Film.

Polish broadcaster Polsat Play and free-to-air broadcaster TVB picked up season three of the factual series The Most Dangerous Ways to School. German media company High View Group also acquired the season for its travel and adventure channel Planet TV. Additionally, High View Group secured the documentary series Planet School.

Quintus Media also signed an agreement with Polish channel Spektrum for seasons two and three of The Most Dangerous Ways to School, and the company re-licensed the first two seasons to South Korea’s Iplanet Entertainment.