Mark Procter And Steve Jones Set Up Big Little Fish

Unscripted TV veterans Mark Procter and Steve Jones announced their new production company Big Little Fish.

Based in London, the company will focus on the development and production of unscripted series, factual entertainment formats, factual features, and documentary series. The former Discovery executives launch with a diverse slate of projects that includes Hitler’s Women: The Forgotten Nazis and Breaking Dad.

Procter stated, “Launching Big Little Fish with an ever-expanding slate of high quality, linear, non-linear and digital content we are driven to develop returnable factual content in a variety of genres for UK and international audiences alike.”

Jones added, “Over the past few months we’ve been busy talking to distributors and broadcasters, building a solid, well-considered raft of exciting IP to sit alongside Breaking Dad and Hitler’s Women: The Forgotten Nazis. We feel that our combined international and creative experience has equipped us to develop and produce compelling factual series that we’re confident will resonate strongly with audiences worldwide. We’re looking forward to revealing more of it in the coming months.”