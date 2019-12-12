DocuBay Enters Strategic Partnership With Zeasn

IN10 Media’s documentary platform DocuBay signed a strategic alliance with the Beijing-based Zeasn.

Beginning in the middle of December, this latest partnership will bring DocuBay to Zeasn-powered devices across Europe, South America, the Middle East, and East and South Asia. Zeasn users will be able to access DocuBay’s extensive library of documentaries and curated tracks of programming.

Akul Tripathi (pictured), COO of DocuBay, commented, “Through this strategic alliance with Zeasn, DocuBay continues to strengthen its global reach enabling entirely new audiences to discover DocuBay’s curated catalogue of premium, international documentary films. We are confident that this partnership will accelerate our efforts in important territories and advance OneTribe memberships across the globe.”