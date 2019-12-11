NHK And IPC To Co-Produce 2020 Paralympics Doc

NHK and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), in close collaboration with the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, partnered to co-produce the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics official documentary.

The documentary will air first on NHK, followed by a release as an official Paralympics film for domestic and international release.

Andrew Parsons, president of IPC, stated, “NHK has a long and proud history of broadcasting the Paralympics and we are confident their in-depth knowledge and understanding of the Movement and the Games will ensure a fantastic documentary around the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.”