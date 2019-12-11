Disney And France Televisions Acquire New Seasons Of ‘Gigantosaurus’

Cyber Group Studios signed on international broadcasters for seasons two and three of animated preschool series Gigantosaurus.

France Télévisions, Germany’s Super RTL, Disney, and Disney+ will make available 104 new episodes. Season one of Gigantosaurus currently airs on Disney Junior around the world. It will soon launch on France Télévisions next month, and on the free-to-air channel Tiny POP in the U.K. next year. The season will also be available on Super RTL and Italy’s Rai Yoyo. Netflix will also soon launch content from the first season in 2020.

Pierre Sissmann, president and CEO of Cyber Group Studios, commented, “Disney has been a fantastic partner and we’re looking forward to continuing to work together to achieve even bigger success for the Gigantosaurus brand ahead. We are also proud to have both France Télévisions and Super RTL as part of this exciting adventure.”