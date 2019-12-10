Up The Ladder: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland

Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland announced that Philipp Steffens has stepped down from his role as head of Fiction.

At the start of the new year, RTL will combine the fiction operations for its linear TV channels and streaming platform TVNOW. As part of the reorganization, Frauke Neeb and Hauke Bartel will jointly oversee all fiction offerings across RTL. Both Neeb and Bartel will report to RTL managing director Jörg Graf and VOX managing director Sascha Schwingel.

Graf commented, “Philipp has successfully laid the foundation for a new, trusting work with talents and producers. We will continue on this path together with RTL, VOX, and TVNOW. So I am very happy that we could win Frauke Neeb and Hauke Bartel for this new form of cooperation and wish them both a great start in a new team setup.”