Asia TV Forum Sees Continued Growth For 20th Edition

The 20th edition of Asia TV Forum & Market came to a close last week on December 6, 2019.

In terms of figures, over 5,700 content executives from 60 countries and regions were in attendance. The ATF experienced a five percent increase in growth in comparison to the 2018 edition. The ATF 2019 started with the ATF Leaders’ Summit on December 3. More than 110 industry leaders offered their insight as part of the conference programming.

Yeow Hui Leng, group project director of ATF and ScreenSingapore, remarked, “With the ever-changing industry landscape and consumption patterns, coupled with the rise of Asia, this year’s theme – ‘Streaming the Future’, serves as a timely reminder that content remains king in the new digital era of streaming platforms. ATF is committed to put out the best in class content where delegates can gain fresh insights and partnerships to navigate the dynamic entertainment content landscape.”

Asia TV Forum & Market will take place next year from December 1-4, 2020.