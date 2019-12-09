Golden Globe Nominees Announced

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) revealed the nominees for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The nominations for Best Motion Picture – Drama include 1917, The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story, and The Two Popes. The nominees for best dramatic performance by an actress include Cynthia Erivo in Harriet, Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan in Little Women, Charlize Theron in Bombshell, and Renée Zellweger in Judy. The actors nominated for best dramatic performance include Christian Bale in Ford V Ferrari, Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory, Adam Driver in Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, and Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes.

Of the film distributors with titles nominated, Netflix has 17 titles, followed by Sony Pictures Releasing with 8, and Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures both with six. The awards ceremony will take place on January 5, 2020, live on NBC. Find the complete list of nominees online.