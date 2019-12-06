Robert De Niro Honored With SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio will present actor and director Robert De Niro with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

De Niro previously received a SAG Award for his role in the film American Hustle, and he has been nominated several times. His breakthrough role came in the 1973 film Mean Streets and he made his directorial debut with A Bronx Tale in 1993. De Niro co-starred with DiCaprio in the 1993 historical drama This Boy’s Life.

The awards special will air live on TNT and TBS on January 19, 2020.