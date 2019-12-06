Asia TV Forum Pitch Winners Announced

The Asia TV Forum & Market hosted the ATF Animation, Chinese, and Format Pitches.

Winners were announced for the three competitions. Riki Group’s Weatherville won the ATF Animation Pitch. The project promotions climate change and environmental education for children. Riki Group (pictured) received a USD19,000 prize from Green Gold Animation, which comprises a $2,500 cash prize and a consultancy package.

The ATF Chinese Pitch awarded three winners. Ang Yee Sien received the online drama series award for The Lost Phone. Low Hui Hui won in the theatrical/online movie category with Ciao, Old Hero!. Link Sng also was honored for his winning concept《赤诚》.

At the ATF Formats Pitch, Gamaliel Paulus S. was awarded SGD3,500 to develop Don’t Block the Numbers.