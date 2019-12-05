ViacomCBS Completes Merger

ViacomCBS announced the completed merger between CBS Corporation and Viacom.

The combined company, ViacomCBS, will be home to over 140,000 TV episodes and 3,600 film titles, making it a content powerhouse in the global marketplace. Accounting for 22 percent of television viewership in the U.S., the company will also support a dynamic streaming strategy.

Bob Bakish, president and chief executive officer of ViacomCBS, stated, “Through the combination of CBS’s and Viacom’s complementary assets, capabilities and talented teams, ViacomCBS will create and deliver premium content for its own platforms and for others, while providing innovative solutions for advertisers and distributors globally. I am excited about the opportunity we have to serve our audiences, creative and commercial partners, and employees, while generating significant long-term value for our shareholders.”