Spain’s Mediacrest Picks Up Rights To Armoza’s ‘Queens of Love’

Armoza Formats announced that Queens of Love has been picked up in Spain.

The production company Mediacrest acquired the local rights to the format. Developed by Armoza, Queens of Love features three drag queens who help hopeless singles to find potential suitors.

Josetxu Palenzuela, chief content officer and International Business at Mediacrest, said, “Queens of Love is the perfect program for the Spanish market given the growing trend of ‘drag queens’ on television around the world. Through some fascinating characters that will delight all viewers, the series offers both entertainment and comedy, making it a visual enjoyment for any channel.”