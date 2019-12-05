AMC’s ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ Debuts With Two-Day Event

AMC original series Dispatches From Elsewhere will premiere with a two-day event on March 1-2, 2020.

Created by and starring Jason Segel, the ten-hour series revolves around four people who come across a puzzle that presents them with mysterious challenges. Alongside Segel, the cast includes Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, André Benjamin, and Eve Lindley.

Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friendman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich, Alethea Jones, and Segel will serve as executive producers for the AMC Studios production.