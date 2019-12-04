Nippon TV Enters Co-Development Deal With The Story Lab

Nippon TV and The Story Lab have partnered with a co-development agreement.

As part of the partnership, Nippon TV and The Story Lab will create and develop non-scripted formats that are scalable across multiple territories. International distribution will be overseen by both companies. Nippon TV has had success with several formats recently, such as the game show Block Out in Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Through other co-development deals, The Story Lab has been building a versatile slate of content, such as producing You Are Not A Loan and Undercover Twins.

Shigeko Cindy Chino, associate managing director of International Business Development for Nippon TV, remarked: “Matching up with The Story Lab was meant to be. Our shared vision of blending our values to create formats with global appeal has been a mutual agenda for a long time. With their support and expertise, we anticipate an explosive chemistry between The Story Lab’s global reach and Nippon TVs time-proven creativity.”