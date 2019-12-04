ADD Content Partners With Abundantia On ‘The Missing’ Remake

ADD Content secured a deal with Abundantia Entertainment to develop an Indian adaptation of the Israeli YA drama The Missing.

Created by Yaron Arazi and produced by ADD Content, the original version ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon Hot in Israel. A fourth season has recently been ordered. The Missing revolves around a brother and sister who suspect there is more to the story when three teenagers die under mysterious circumstances.

Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, founder and head of International at ADD Content, remarked, “The Missing is a gripping series which has built up a strong fan base in Israel, and we’re confident that with Abundantia’s track record of hits for this generation and unrivaled local understanding of the market, we can replicate that success for a whole new audience.”