FilmRise Obtains North American Rights To ‘Driveways’

FilmRise acquired the North American rights to the full-length feature Driveways from director Andrew Ahn.

Starring Hong Chau and Lucas Jaye, among others, the film chronicles the unlikely friendship between a young boy and his reclusive neighbor. Joe Pirro, James Schamus, Nicolaas Bertelsen, Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler produced the film. Driveways has been nominated twice for the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

FilmRise is scheduling the film’s release for spring 2020.