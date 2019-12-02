Madd Entertainment Brings ‘Crash’ To India

MX Player, the Indian streaming platform, acquired the rights to drama series Crash from Madd Entertainment.

Coming from Ay Yapim, Crash portrays when the fates of four people collide in a car crash, which unites old lovers and unfamiliar strangers. The drama series recently was awarded the Silver Bird Prize in the Best Serial Drama category at the Seoul International Drama Awards.

Mansi Shrivastav, head of Acquisitions at MX Player, commented, “At MX Player, we believe that good content will always find an audience and that has proven true with the uptake of Hindi dubbed Turkish content that performs exceedingly well on our platform. The heightened anticipation from our viewers for such content encourages us to build a library ranging across languages, regions, and formats. We hope that Crash will also enjoy a large fan base in India.”