DISCOP Johannesburg Announces Key Changes In 2020 Edition

The eighth edition of DISCOP Johannesburg came to a close with lower attendance figures in comparison to previous editions, with 976 delegates from 68 countries. The 2018 edition saw 1,155 delegates.

As a result, DISCOP organizers will be holding the Johannesburg event earlier in the year, moving it closer to DISCOP Abidjan in May. Next year’s edition will take place from July 29-31, 2020. This year’s market had a robust programming schedule, with 65 speakers from international companies such as Netflix, The Africa Channel, WarnerMedia, GRB Studios, and Zee Entertainment, among others.

Patrick Zuchowicki, president of DISCOP, stated, “In July, content buyers still have money to spend for the current year. Budgets are much tighter at the end of November and negotiations always slow down before the holiday season. October and November are also very busy months with MIPCOM, MIP Cancun and the American Film Market pulling a lot of resources out of global content distributors.”