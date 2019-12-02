Alfred Haber Signs On Broadcasters For 2020 SAG Awards

Alfred Haber Distribution secured international sales for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Celebrating individual performances as well as ensemble achievements in television series and motion pictures, the star-studded event will broadcast live on TNT and TBS in the U.S. on January 19, 2020. Recently announced international broadcasters for the 2020 event include Corus in Canada, BAM Asia in Southeast Asia, Foxtel in Australia, Turner in Germany, and Dubai One in the Middle East.

Alfred Haber, president of Alfred Haber Distribution, remarked, “Established as one of the world’s premier film and television awards show events, the SAG Awards promises an unforgettable evening of laughter, surprises, drama and excitement, not to mention the world’s biggest stars. The only awards show in which actors vote solely for actors, the 2020 affair is sure to deliver Hollywood’s top stars on what will certainly be remembered as an incredible night of television.”