Viacom International Studios To Represent ‘El Nudo’

Viacom International Studios secured a global distribution deal for El Nudo, the Atresmedia adaptation of ADDA (Amar después de Amar).

The original version of ADDA (pictured) initially premiered on Telefe Argentina. The series tells a love story that begins with a friendship between two marriages.

Guillermo Borensztein, VP of Content Sales & Co-productions at VIS, commented, “We are very happy to work together with Atresmedia, first with the sale of the ADDA format to produce El Nudo, and now with the distribution of its’ adaptation, allowing us to take this captivating love story to markets around the world.”