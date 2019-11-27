Cyber Group Inks Worldwide Deals

Cyber Group Studios announced a raft of deals with international broadcasters.

The new series Droners (pictured), from Cyber Group and La Chouette Compagnie, was pre-sold to TF1 and Disney Channel for France and Benelux. The first season of Mini-Ninjas was picked up by Disney for the Netherlands. In Italy, Discovery nabbed Ernest and Rebecca. Poland’s TVP ABC obtained Gigantosaurus, Tom Sawyer, and Zorro The Chronicles. ITI Neovision picked up Ernest and Rebecca and Mirette Investigates for Poland, as well.

In Asia Pacific, China’s Shanghai Senyu Culture Media secured Sadie Sparks, while Taiwan’s PTS picked up Gigantosaurus. In Myanmar, Canal+ acquired season two of Mini-Ninjas and Mademoizelle Zazie. Cinexplex and True Visions picked up Leo the Wildlife Ranger and Zak Jinks for Thailand. In Hong Kong, TVB nabbed The Pirates Next Door and The Long Long Holiday.

Additionally, Bangladesh’s Barind acquired a package deal, which included Ozie Boo Save the Planet, season one of Mini-Ninjas, and Iqbal, Tale of a Fearless Child.