Breakthrough Sells ‘Cruise Ship Killers’ To A+E U.K.

Breakthrough Entertainment sold Cruise Ship Killers to A+E Networks U.K. for the true crime channel Crime + Investigation.

From Farpoint Films, the factual crime series explores cases of people who went missing while on a cruise. The agreement with A+E Networks U.K. encompasses the U.K., Ireland, Poland, Central Eastern Europe, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, and the Middle East.

Craig McGillivray, vice president of Distribution at Breakthrough Entertainment, stated, “We are thrilled to continue our successful partnership with A+E Networks UK and introduce this riveting mystery series that transports viewers to the high seas. Cruise Ship Killers is timely and high-stakes programming that will captivate true crime fans everywhere.”