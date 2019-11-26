ATF Content Preview: Record TV

Record TV brings to the international market dramatic content from Brazil.

Topping the company’s slate is Jezebel (Jezabel), a telenovela about a Phoenician princess who uses her beauty to become queen (pictured). In Topíssima, an ongoing police investigation implicates all the main characters in this telenovela that depicts the struggles of the modern women in the workplace.

Jesus (Jesús) chronicles the fascinating life story of the man who changed the world, including little-known passages from his birth to resurrection. In the soap opera Leah (Lea), the title character falls in love with Jacob, a newcomer who has actually fallen for Leah’s sister, Rachel, instead.

Beginning in 1980s New York where four university students meet, Apocalypse (Apocalipsis) is a contemporary story of love, spirituality, and redemption.