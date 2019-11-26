ATF Content Preview: Mondo TV Group

Mondo TV Group is involved in the production and distribution of quality animated and live-action franchises.

In MeteoHeroes, six children discover their supernatural powers of controlling the weather and atmospheric phenomena. Animated YooHoo to the Rescue (pictured) travels with a group of friends who are on a mission to help endangered animals on Earth.

Set in fictional Carrot Town, Invention Story depicts a clever fox and inventor named Kit who makes some friends and even enemies among the rabbit inhabitants. In season three of Sissi the Young Empress, the title princess experiences adventure, romance, and magic on the Schönbrunn Palace grounds.

Adventures in Duckport follows Suzy, Jack, Penelope, Corky, and their friends as they go on amusing adventures and try to be helpful, but they don’t always succeed. Booth F32