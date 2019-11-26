ATF Content Preview: Kanal D International

Kanal D International, the sales arm of Kanal D, travels to the Marina Bay Sands with a slate led by Ruthless City (pictured). In the drama series, Seher’s mother-in-law made a deal to sell one of Seher’s daughters to the wealthy businessman Agah. Their families will crosses paths, testing them both.

Romantic drama Love Trap portrays Ayse, who comes from a poor, working-class family, as she plots to marry Kerem, whose family owns a successful textile factory. Azize follows Melek, a young nurse who changes her name, as she inserts herself into the Alpan family, the people responsible for killing her father.

Drama series Hekimoglu is the Turkish remake of House M.D. Romantic drama Price of Passion demonstrates how two opposite individuals quickly grow close, when Asli must marry Ferhat in order to save her life. Booth P01