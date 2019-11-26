ATF Content Preview: ATV

ATV will be distributing drama series Hercai in Singapore. The series shows Reyyan and Miran marrying, but when Miran remembers how Reyyan’s father killed his parents, he ends their relationship.

In Love and Secrets (pictured), Sevda steals money in order to rescue her brother, who has been taken hostage by a drug gang. Meanwhile, former orphan Ali is unaware that his own brother heads the gang. Drama series Lifeline focuses on Nefes, a child bride, who was sold to a businessman named Mustafa. When Mustafa takes Nefes and their son to Istanbul for business, Mustafa’s younger brother notices the domestic violence Nefes faces.

Hizir tries to keep the balance among his loved ones in Grand Family, and refuses to choose between his wife and his mistress. All the while, he also tries to keep his family out of his mafia affairs. In Don’t Leave Me, Arzu is caught off-guard by her old friend, Esin, who blackmails her with the truth about the real father of Tarik, one of Arzu’s sons. Esin hopes to use this knowledge to get the rich life she’s always wanted. Booth P15