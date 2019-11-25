Sony AXN Picks Up ‘Hollywood On Set’

Sony AXN Russia, a Sony Pictures Television-owned channel, acquired a package of Hollywood On Set from Prime Entertainment Group.

Sony AXN picked up 100 episodes of the behind-the-scenes program. Recently, Prime Entertainment Group signed deals with Sony-owned networks, including AXN Germany and AXN Central Europe, for programs such as Close Up and Hollywood’s Best Film Directors.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales of Prime, remarked, “Sony Pictures Television have been great partners for many years. We are glad our collaboration enables us to provide high quality entertainment to their audiences worldwide. We are especially happy that the high production value of our programs allows us to maintain this precious partnership and to entertain millions of viewers worldwide.”