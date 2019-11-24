It’s hard to tell yet if this year’s MIP Cancun was a success in terms of sales. However, what is clear is that this recent three-day edition of MIP in Mexico (which took place at the Moon Palace Resort and ended on November 22) was the most spectacular and eventful of these markets thus far.
It started with a “pre-opening drinks,” followed by a pre-market sit-down dinner for 150 people. It continued with an opening party by the resort’s seaside, and ended with an extravagant gala next to the resort’s convention center after a fabulous Produ Awards. The ceremony brought a good number of LATAM TV stars on the stage.
This MIP Cancun edition also saw the first annual Formats Pitch, the traditional women’s organization (WAW) breakfast meeting (which was attended by 140 women, and a luncheon offered by Reed MIDEM’s (MIP Cancun’s organizers) faithful Chinese contingent.
In terms of facts and figures, there were 19 conferences, two screenings, a total of 202 buyers listed, and 166 selling companies. All together the market saw more than 700 participants.
A complete report of MIP Cancun 2019 will be published in VideoAge‘s January, 2020 (NATPE Miami) Issue. Meanwhile, here’s the market’s photo overview.
