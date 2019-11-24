MIP Cancun 2019 Was Spectacular and Eventful: A Photo Review

It’s hard to tell yet if this year’s MIP Cancun was a success in terms of sales. However, what is clear is that this recent three-day edition of MIP in Mexico (which took place at the Moon Palace Resort and ended on November 22) was the most spectacular and eventful of these markets thus far.

It started with a “pre-opening drinks,” followed by a pre-market sit-down dinner for 150 people. It continued with an opening party by the resort’s seaside, and ended with an extravagant gala next to the resort’s convention center after a fabulous Produ Awards. The ceremony brought a good number of LATAM TV stars on the stage.

This MIP Cancun edition also saw the first annual Formats Pitch, the traditional women’s organization (WAW) breakfast meeting (which was attended by 140 women, and a luncheon offered by Reed MIDEM’s (MIP Cancun’s organizers) faithful Chinese contingent.

In terms of facts and figures, there were 19 conferences, two screenings, a total of 202 buyers listed, and 166 selling companies. All together the market saw more than 700 participants.

A complete report of MIP Cancun 2019 will be published in VideoAge‘s January, 2020 (NATPE Miami) Issue. Meanwhile, here’s the market’s photo overview.

Turkey's Kanal D hosted a pre-market party. Pictured are Mikaela Perez and Kerim Emrah Turna

Nine international TV executives received Produ Awards

Can Okan and Beatriz Cea of Inter Medya, and Dopamine's Fidel Navarro at the Produ Awards

Reed MIDEM's Benedicte Touchard de Morant and Laurine Garaude (l. to r.)

Madd TV screened A Miracle. Pictured are: Madd TV's Ozlem Ozsumbul (r.)

and A Miracle dubbing director Cristina Littin Menz

TV Azteca's Pedro Lascurain

TLN's Lily Caputo

View of the distribution meeting room with (in the foreground) A+E's Helen Jurado and Jossie Capon

Merve Dogan and Emre Gorentas of Turkey's ATV

Duda Rodrigues of Turkey's Calinos

Aysegul Tuzun (l.), and Maria F. Espino Noguez of Turkey's MISTCO