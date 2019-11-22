Breakthrough Confirms ‘Blood and Water’ Season Four

Breakthrough Entertainment announced that the original crime series Blood and Water will return for a fourth season.

The new season of the gritty crime series will take place against the backdrop of Canada’s major urban metropolis, Toronto. Hong Kong-based Canadian actress Selena Lee will return in her role as Michelle Chang, as will Elfina Luk as Anna Xie.

Aliy Brown, sales executive at Breakthrough Entertainment, commented, “We are thrilled to deliver a new season of crime and conspiracy while staying true to our diversity. By showcasing dialogue in Mandarin, Cantonese and English, Blood and Water has become a testament to the value of multicultural storytelling and an important part of Canada’s entertainment landscape.”