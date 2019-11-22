ABS-CBN Presents ‘Touch Your Heart’

ABS-CBN will premiere Touch Your Heart on November 25, 2019.

The romantic-comedy drama will air in the time slot previously held by 100 Days My Prince. Touch Your Heart stars Yoo In-Na as Celine Oh, an actress who has fallen from grace after a public scandal. She becomes an intern at a law office then the personal secretary to a top lawyer named Daryl, played by Lee Dong Wook. When he falls for Celine, he will have to balance his private life with the troubles of celebrity.