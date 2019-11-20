Landmark Studio To Develop ‘Flagrant’ With Michael Rapaport

Landmark Studio Group, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, secured a development and production partnership with Michael Rapaport.

The actor and comedian will work with the studio on Flagrant. With Peter Hoare and Pete Correale as co-writers and showrunners, the original dramedy series follows a disgraced college basketball player, whose shot at redemption is to coach a failing team. Executive producers include Rapaport, and Landmark’s David Ozer and Tim Rouhana.

Ozer, chief executive officer of Landmark, said, “This project is an incredible opportunity for Landmark to work with such an amazing team of creatives to bring this unique new series to life. Michael is one of the best in the business whose solid career spans decades and continues to boom with sold out venues for his stand-up tour and ever-growing social media footprint. I cannot be more excited to work with this great team on Flagrant as one of the first projects under the Landmark banner.”