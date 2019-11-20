Global Agency’s CEO Receives TOA Award

Global Agency‘s CEO Izzet Pinto was honored with an outstanding achievement award at the TOA Awards, organized by the TurkOfAmerica Association.

The awards are given to those for their work in the fields of business, culture, society, and academia. Pinto was recognized, in part, for his contributions to the cultural promotion of Turkey and for his role in exporting Turkish series to the world.

Pinto remarked, “I believe that us being the second biggest exporter of series in the world after America will be positive in opening a path for other sectors and will give support to many other export areas. At the same time, this success gives extra importance to culture exports.”