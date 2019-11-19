Starzplay Picks Up ‘Instinto’ And ‘Sanctuary’ For U.K.

Starzplay, the streaming platform of Starz, a Lionsgate company, acquired Instinto and Sanctuary (pictured), which will both premiere in the U.K. on December 5, 2019.

Produced by Movistar+ and Bambù Producciones, erotic thriller Instinto follows a successful businessman with an emotionally traumatic past that stops him from developing intimate relationships with women. Coming from Yellow Bird in co-production with TMG, Sanctuary is a psychological thriller based on Marie Hermanson’s novel The Devil’s Sanctuary. Both series will also be available in select European territories in 2020.

Additionally, Starz original The Rook will be premiering on the streaming service in the U.K. on November 28.