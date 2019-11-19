GoQuest Media Signs Deal For ‘Ruby Ring’ For MENA Region

GoQuest Media Ventures closed a deal with Tanweer Group for Ruby Ring.

The Middle East content distributor acquired the exclusive TV rights for the MENA region. Created by KBS and adapted from a Korean TV series, Ruby Ring revolves around two sisters, Anna and Yana, whose rollercoaster relationship is changed by life-altering events. Ruby Ring currently airs on Fox’s Arabic channel FOX Rewayat.

Jimmy George, vice president of Sales & Acquisitions at GoQuest Media, commented, “This deal is a breakthrough for GoQuest Media as the popularity of dramas from the CEE territories starts to take shape. The MENA region offers a huge opportunity and we look forward to bringing this gripping series to more audiences worldwide following this deal.”