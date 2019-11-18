SPI/FilmBox Signs Channel Deals In African Territories

SPI/FilmBox expanded its presence in Africa with new channel distribution agreements.

SPI/FilmBox signed partnerships with Azam TV, MTN Group, and habeshaview. Azam TV subscribers in East Africa, MTN subscribers in Ghana, and habeshaview users worldwide will be able to access eight channels from SPI/FilmBox’s portfolio, including FilmBox Africa, FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon, FightBox, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, and more.

Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented, “We are proud to partner with Azam TV, MTN Ghana via Silver Rock Technology Services and habeshaview to introduce eight of our most popular channels to viewers in East Africa, the Republic of Ghana and to Ethiopian communities around the world. We are excited to support the success of these partnerships and build brand engagement and TV viewership in these regions.”