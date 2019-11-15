GRB Studios Sells ‘The Bay’ To 10 Play

GRB Studios sold all five seasons of The Bay to 10 Play in Australia.

The Amazon drama series revolves around the residents of Bay City who lead highly dysfunctional lives filled with blackmail, sordid lovers, and archrivals. The cast includes Ronn Moss, Mary Beth Evans, Tristan Rogers, and Kristos Andrews.

Sarah Coursey, senior vice president of International at GRB Studios, commented, “GRB owns one of the best premium portfolios in the world of unique programming and we are pleased to have signed this deal with 10 Play in Australia for all 5 seasons of The Bay, an Emmy Award-winning series. GRB travels to every corner of the globe to bring audiences the programs that excite, entertain and educate.”