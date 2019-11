ABS-CBN To Premiere ‘Hotel Del Luna’

ABS-CBN will debut the new Korean series Hotel Del Luna on November 18, 2019.

The fantasy-romance drama introduces Nathan, a Harvard graduate on the path to becoming a successful manager of a large hotel, and Jan Man-wol, a ghost unable to cross to the afterlife. The series stars Yeo Jin-Goo and the Korean pop star IU. The series originally aired on tvN this past July.