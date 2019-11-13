DISCOP Joburg/MIP Cancun: SPI International Content Preview

Global media company SPI International operates 40 television channels across six continents.

SPI’s 60 million subscribers can access the company’s linear and on-demand content, including live streaming and UHD programming. The Netherland’s Film1 premium movie services have recently been added to SPI’s portfolio, which includes its flagship channel FilmBox.

In addition to distributing theatrical films and TV content worldwide, SPI International recently launched its production arm and its first partnership with director and producer Philippe Martinez. The agreement includes mafia comedy Mister Mayfair, TV series Salvage Marines, sci-fi action-comedy The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, and mystery trilogy Miss Willoughby and Bentley.

SPI International will continue to produce premium content and align with independent distributors to bring locally produced content to their viewers. DISCOP Johannesburg MeetMe Lounge 5