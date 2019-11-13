DISCOP Joburg/MIP Cancun: Record TV Content Preview

Record TV delivers gripping soap operas and series inspired from Biblical stories.

Telenovela Jezebel (Jezabel) (pictured) portrays a Phoenician princess who uses her beauty to seduce King Ahab so that she can become queen. Topíssima depicts the struggles of the modern workplace as an ongoing police investigation takes place.

Jesus (Jesús) tells the fascinating life story of the man who changed the world. In Leah (Lea), the title character falls in love with Jacob, but is shocked when she learns that he wants her sister, Rachel, instead.

Apocalypse (Apocalipsis) begins in 1980s New York where four university students meet, then takes place across three phases of their lives. DISCOP Johannesburg Stand 14