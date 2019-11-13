DISCOP Joburg/MIP Cancun: GMA Worldwide Content Preview

GMA Worldwide, the distribution arm of GMA Network, has an exciting catalog of dramas and comedies.

Beautiful Strangers (pictured) is a story of betrayal and revenge. Faith brings two people together who will learn that their true enemy has yet to be revealed. In family comedy Family Jewels, five sisters find their lives outrageously intertwined while competing for their father’s love and their inheritance.

Revenge drama The Stepdaughters revolves around two women, who are each other’s rival, but suddenly become family when their single parents get married. The Way To Your Heart (El Amor Mas Grande) follows Onay, who lives with achondroplastic dwarfism. Her two daughters share different opinions on their mother: one loves her unconditionally, while the other is ashamed of her condition.

In drama series A Woman Scorned (Dulce Venganza), a simple wife and a seductive office manager engage in a tug-of-war to win the heart of a reputable pilot.